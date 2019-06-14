Marlyn Lee Fife

1928 ~ 2019

Marlyn Lee Fife, beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend has gone to join his beloved sweetheart and eternal companion, Eliza, in the next life. He passed away peacefully on June 8th at the age of 90.

Born November 22, 1928 in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Robert and Zenobia Soelberg Fife, he was raised with 8 siblings on a farm and remained a farmer in his heart his entire life. He married Eliza Rose Ruf on July 9, 1952 in the Idaho Falls Temple and together they had 10 children. Most important to him was his faith, his family and providing for them. He was an amazing man who lived and served everyone he met. He had a fun sense of humor and always had a joke. He served honorably during the Korean War and was a wonderful husband and father. He was patient and kind and a Christlike example to us all. He loved fishing, gardening, playing the piano, eating sweets, and getting a good deal. As an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he served in various church callings, including at least 30 years as Stake Patriarch and Temple Sealer in the Jordan River Temple. He served 3 missions, one as a young man in the Central Atlantic States and two with his wife in Marseille, France and Papeete, Tahiti.

Marlyn is survived by 9 children, Ragena (George) Simper, Shawna (Jerry) Draper, Renita (Terry) Carlton, Walter (Dana) Fife, Tamara (Jack) Tracy, Vanya (Alan) Slagowski, James (Jill) Fife, Brent (Kathy) Fife, and Peter (LeAnne) Fife; 44 grandchildren; 79 great-grandchildren; and his brothers Lynn, Ronald and Merrill. He was preceded in death by Eliza, his wife of 66 years; his parents; his daughter, Saundra; and his siblings Roine, Leland, Reed, LaVon and Allen. He was deeply loved and will be greatly missed. He left a legacy of faith, strength, service, love, patience, and acceptance.

A viewing will be held from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, June 14th at McDougal Funeral Home on 4330 South Redwood Road, in Taylorsville. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 15th at the LDS Church building on 4986 S. Valois Dr., Taylorsville, following a viewing from 11:30 to 12:30. Interment, Redwood Memorial Estates.



