Marna Maynes McGee
1931 - 2020
1931 ~ 2020
BRIGHAM CITY-Marna Maynes McGee, 89, passed away on October 14, 2020 at the home of her daughter Heidi in Ogden Utah. Marna (nee Marna Ruth Maynes) was born in Butlerville, UT on September 1, 1931 to John Alexander Maynes III and Sarah Louretta Despain. She was the 9th of 10 children and the first daughter which was excitedly announced by the Doctor.
She married Lloyd Ross McGee on January 17, 1952 in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. They shared almost 65 years together. Lloyd and Marna moved their young family to Wilmington, Delaware for three years, then returned to Utah in 1959.
Marna was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, and faithfully served in many callings. She served a temple mission at the St. Louis temple, a Senior Couple mission to Brattleboro Vermont in the Boston, Massachusetts Mission. She served in Primary, Young Women and Relief Society, and served for 20 years as an ordinance worker in the Ogden and Brigham City Temple.
Her interests were her family. She was active in PTA, 4-H and cub scouting having served in many leadership positions. Her children are widely scattered and she and Lloyd traveled often to visit the grandkids on their special occasions including a baby blessing at a Coast Guard Light House in Washington State and baptisms in Delaware, Florida, North Dakota, California and Alaska.
Marna loved to travel with her sister Mary and their husbands to visit many Temple dedications and attending a session.
Surviving are her children: Larry (Michele) McGee, Pacifica, CA; James (Carla) McGee, Neola, UT; Linda (Dave) Anderton, Palmer, AK; John (Julie) McGee, Riverside, CA; Robert (Rachel) McGee, West Jordan, UT; Patti (Frank) Kasten, Phoenix, AZ; Heidi (Monty) Pickrell, Ogden, UT; 28 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren; brother Fred (Colleen) Maynes and brother-in-law Leroy (Mary) Jones, sister-in-law Myrna (Kale) Smith.
Preceded in death by her loving spouse, her parents, brothers: Darrel, John, William, Lawrence, Alden, Robert, Gaylen Maynes and her sister Mary Jones, daughter Karen (John) Atwood, and two grandsons Clarence Atwood and Derek McGee and one great-grandson Nathan McGee.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 11:00 am at Myers Mortuary Chapel, 205 S. 100 E., Brigham City, UT. A live stream of the service can be viewed on Marna's online obituary page at www.myers-mortuary.com.
Viewings will be Tuesday from 6:00 to 8:00 pm and Wednesday from 9:30 to 10:30 am at Myers Mortuary. The family requests that those attending follow social distancing guidelines and masks, as recommended by the CDC.
Interment will be in the Brigham City Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com.

Published in Deseret News on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Myers Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Myers Mortuary
205 South 1st East
Brigham City, UT 84302
(435) 723-8484
