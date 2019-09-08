Home

Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 466-8687
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Taylorsville Stake Center
4845 South Woodhaven Drive (1365 West)
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Taylorsville Stake Center
4845 South Woodhaven Drive (1365 West)
View Map
Marsha Ann Willson Branca


1942 - 2019
Marsha Ann Willson Branca
1942 ~ 2019
Our much loved mother, grandmother, sister and aunt, Marsha Ann Willson Branca, age 76, passed away on September 3, 2019. Marsha was born on October 3rd in Pocatello, Idaho, to Phyllis Oviatt and John Eli Ingelstrom. She was raised in Georgia and South Carolina by her mother and her adoptive father Woodrow Willson. She married Dennis Lee Hogan, June 24, 1964, in North Augusta, South Carolina, later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple. They were later divorced. She married Jerry Mal Branca, May 19, 1972. They were later divorced.
She attended Emory University, Augusta College, Brigham Young University, and the University of Utah. She worked for the Utah State Government as a Telecommunications Coordinator, and later a Telecommunications Consultant/Account Manager for 32 years. Marsha was active in the LDS church for most of her life, serving in various positions. She was a founding board member of the Utah Telecommunications Management Association and was a member of American Business Women, the Utah Quilt Guild, the Utah Hemerocalis (Daylily) Society, the American Hemerocalis (Daylily) Society and the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers.
Marsha is survived by her three sons, Douglas Scot Hogan (Carolyn) of Bluffdale, UT, Brian Leman Hogan (Nanette) and Brent Woodrow Hogan (Lisa), of West Jordan, UT. Her grandchildren are: Weston, Cache, Marissa Wheelwright (Sean), Carli Hincha (Tevin), Allison, Rachel, and Zachary. She is also survived by her sister Donna Willson Upchurch (Jack) of Ridgeway, SC, her niece Renn Upchurch Sweeney (Mark) of SLC, UT, her nephew Rob Upchurch (Rebecca) of Lugoff, SC, her grandnephews Trey Sweeney and Jackson Upchurch and her grandniece Samantha Sweeney. Marsha was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Saunders Willson and her parents.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, September 10, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at the Taylorsville Stake Center, 4845 South Woodhaven Drive (1365 West). Family condolences will be accepted Monday, September 9th, 2019 from 6-8pm at the McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 South Redwood Road, and one hour prior to the funeral services at the Stake Center. Burial at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Gardens, 3401 S. Highland Drive.
Published in Deseret News on Sept. 8, 2019
