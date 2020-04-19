Home

Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Benjamin, Utah Cemetery
Marsha Jenkins Hone

Marsha Jenkins Hone Obituary
In Loving Memory
Sandy, Utah- Our beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, Sister, Aunt, Cousin, and Friend, Marsha Jenkins Hone returned home to our Heavenly Father on April 15, 2020 at the age of 77.
Due to the current world situation, only graveside services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, April 20, 2020 at the Benjamin, Utah Cemetery. Her family would like to thank the incredible loving, caring and kind efforts shown by neighbors, family, friends, and CNS hospice providers.
Condolences may be sent to www.walkermemorials.com
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 19, 2020
