1954 ~ 2020
Born July 30, 1954 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Donald and Faye (Beveridge) Leatherman. Marsha passed on September 22, 2020 from natural causes. Marsha was preceded in death by both parents, 2 sisters, and her youngest daughter. Marsha was survived by her husband Michael Copfer, 2 sons Mathew Copfer, Travis (Jill Knudson) Copfer, 1 daughter Pauline Copfer McGraugh (Ken Fackrell), 1 son In-Law Daniel (Elizabeth) Vargas. 3 siblings Richard (Deanne) Leatherman, Marilynn (Jim) Cooper, David (Linda) Leatherman, 1 brother In-Law Frank (Brandi) Burgess, and 9 grandchildren with a few additions. Marsha and Mike were married on February 4, 1977, in Salt Lake City, Utah, later sealed in the Salt Lake City Temple on September 24,2014.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 9th at 11:00 am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Chapel located at 1250 W. 1400 S, Salt Lake City, Utah. A viewing will be held on Thursday, October 8th from 6:00 to 8:00 pm and on Friday prior to the services from 10:30 to 11:00 am. Interment will be in the Memorial Redwood cemetery. Funeral Directors: Salt Lake Valley Mortuary.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at slvfuneral.com
. Flowers are welcome. PLEASE WEAR YOUR MASKS AND KEEP IN MIND SOCIAL DISTINCING.