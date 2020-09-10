Martell Thomas Ellis Jr. "Tom"
1940 ~ 2020
On Tuesday, September 8, 2020, Tom Ellis, loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, passed away. A viewing will be held Friday, September 11, 2020 from 9:30 to 10:30 am at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main, Bountiful, prior to funeral services, which will take place at the same location at 11:00 am. The family respectfully requests that masks be worn at both viewing and funeral. Due to size restrictions for gatherings, in person attendance at the funeral will be limited. Please contact a family member if you intend to attend the funeral in person. For a full obituary, condolences and links for virtual attendance, visit www.russonmortuary.com
. https://m.facebook.com/Russon-Mortuary-Crematory-105412734572327/