1932 ~ 2019
Martha Anne Lassetter was born to Esma and Eugene Duvall on August 29, 1932, in Memphis Tenn. She died November 3, 2019, surrounded by family, from complications following surgery. She is survived by her husband, Ted; one sister Janet Lee; 5 children: Ted Lassetter Jr, Teri Ann Stock, Norma Jean ( Daisy) Serr, James Kipp Lassetter MD. and John Edward ( Jack) Lassetter MD, 2 son-in-laws Curt R. Stock MD. and Ed Serr JD, and daughters-in-law Ann Lassetter, Kristen Lassetter, and Lori Lassetter. She is also survived by 24 grandchildren, 45 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Her daughter Martha Anna preceded her in death.
Martha's life started in Memphis Tenn. but when her father lost his job in the great depression, she went to live with her grandparents in Water Valley Mississippi. She described their home as something similar to the cabin depicted in the movie "Grapes of Wrath." Although her surroundings were humble, she felt loved and secure and it was here that her spiritual training began with her grandfather who read from the bible every day. Because the church did not have a pianist, her grandfather paid for piano lessons and she became the church pianist at the age of 10. It was also here that she developed a dislike for snakes and warm milk, which remained with her throughout her life.
In the early 40s, she returned to live with her parents in Memphis. Since the Methodist church was down the street, she started attending there and soon became their organist. She also was gifted athletically and won the decathlon as a 9th grader at Whitehaven High School. She also played on the basketball team and was a member of a Girl Scout Troop that had a requirement you had to play football. She was an exceptional student and was awarded a scholarship to nursing school which she declined. Instead, she went to work as a bookkeeper and married Ted Lassetter On March 3, 1951.
Martha stayed in Memphis and worked while Ted was finishing his studies at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, with a degree in engineering. Ted Lassetter Jr. was born during this time. Ted Sr. graduated shortly after with a degree in engineering, accepted a job with IBM and moved the family to Poughkeepsie, New York. They added 2 more children to the family, Teri and Kipp. They also met lifelong friends Bonne and Ted Simmons who were instrumental in introducing Martha to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Ted Sr. had been a member but was inactive. After Martha's baptism, his faith was rekindled and from that time forward they both maintained their faith and commitment to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Employment with IBM gave Martha and Ted's family the opportunity to move many places and serve the church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in many callings. After New York, IBM transferred my Dad to Lexington Ky. Here Jack was born and Martha Anna, who died at birth. Norma Jean (Daisy) came to live with us and was later adopted. The next transfer was New York City where they lived in Scarsdale, then Paris, France, London, England, back to New York City and finally back to Lexington, Kentucky, when my Dad retired from IBM. At the Lassetter home one never knew who would be sitting at the dinner table or staying in our home, so many friends were made and served throughout the years, After retiring from IBM, Martha and Ted moved to Bountiful Utah where they spent 20 years and then to Scottsdale, Arizona where they have resided for 8 years. It was here 10 months ago her formerly unknown sister, Janet Lee, contacted her after discovering their connection through DNA testing at ancestry.com. She enjoyed the last few months of her life getting to know her.
Woven throughout my Martha's life was a theme of faith, family, service, and love. Besides her children, she raised 2 grandchildren and was the crying shoulder for many more. She also took care of both her mother and Ted's mother before their death. She served in more callings in the church across the world than I can count and up to her death, she was concerned who she was going to get to lead the singing in her Arizona ward next month. She was an avid genealogist and created and ran the Family Search Library in Lexington, Ky. It was used by people of many faiths to find ancestors and became a wonderful ambassador for the church in that area. She was also a service missionary at the Family Library in Salt Lake City. She prepared thousands of names for temple ordinances and, at the time of her death, had 400 more names ready to submit. She served as a temple worker in the Bountiful Temple until she was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma, which she survived. She was a wonderful cook and maintained a Sunday dinner tradition for the family up until a year ago. She was a talented seamstress and had a knack for organizing and decorating her immaculate home. She loved many, and many loved her, but most of all she loved her family.
We will miss her laugh, spunk, determination, cooking, and love. While we are mourning on earth, heaven is celebrating this incredible wife, mother, sister, aunt, friend, and woman.
Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Lindquist's Bountiful Mortuary, 727 N. 400 E. Bountiful, Utah, where family and friends may visit from 9:30-10:30 a.m. prior to the service, and on Friday evening, November 8th from 6-8 p.m. Interment to follow at Lakeview Memorial Estates located on 1640 E. Lakeview Dr. Bountiful, Utah.
Published in Deseret News on Nov. 7, 2019