|
|
Martha Ann Pulsipher
1925-2020
Martha Ann Pulsipher passed peacefully from this life on 3-9-2020. Born 3-25-1925, the youngest of six children to Howard and Ella West in Salt Lake City, Utah, Ann experienced the Great Depression and World War II and learned that "Life isn't about waiting for the storm to pass. It's about learning to dance in the rain." And how she loved to dance! She was a faithful active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints all her life. She loved serving in her various leadership roles and participating in various campus clubs during her time in Irving Jr. High and later in South High School in Salt Lake City. She excelled in the work force with exceptional talents in typing and shorthand. She married Dr. Fenton H. Pulsipher in the Salt Lake Temple while attending Brigham Young University and later had 3 sons and a daughter who are thrilled to call her "Mother," as well as 10 grandchildren and 40 great grandchildren who call her "G.G." - many of whom she taught to dance the Charleston. All her female posterity are honorary members of the "Lady Bug Club" they formed together to share fun and family ties. She was full of life! She was fun! She loved her family with all her heart and will be dearly missed! Fenton established his dental practice in Phoenix, Arizona where they raised their family. She loved the warmth. She served in many assignments for her church as well as in polling places. During her long and full life, she always tried to keep a positive attitude and be agreeable. She was a tireless cheerleader for her posterity. She passes from this life with no regrets.
She is survived by her children: David Fenton (Susan), Annette (Darrell), Doug Allen and Gary West. She is preceded in death by her spouse, Fenton and all her family of origin. She will be laid to rest in Phoenix, Arizona 3-21-2020.
Her funeral will be held at 2:00 p.m. 3-14-2020 in the LDS chapel located at 11473 Chapel View Drive, South Jordan, Utah. Two viewings will be held from 6 - 8 p.m. 3-13-2020 at 1007 W. South Jordan Parkway, South Jordan, Utah (Jenkins - Soffe Funeral Chapel) and 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. 3-14-2020 at 11473 Chapel View Drive, South Jordan, Utah.)
We thank all the many kind individuals who cared and served our mother through her declining years. We especially express our gratitude to Amy McCready and Home Instead, as well our many kind-hearted friends at the Carrington Court Assisted Living Center. We express our deepest affection for her many wonderful friends in the River 7th Ward who welcomed her with open arms and hearts.
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 11, 2020