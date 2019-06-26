Martin Dennis Ehman

1933~2019

Bountiful, UT- Early in the morning on June 24, 2019, Marty Ehman passed away after living a life full of love, generosity, service and hard work. His caring nature, zest for life, and positive outlook will be greatly missed.

Marty was born on December 6, 1933 to Joseph and Mildred Ehman in Pittsburgh, PA. He was incredibly proud to be raised in the era of the steel mills and he entertained his kids and grandkids with stories of a life very different than most growing up in the projects of Pittsburgh. He was equally proud of his German heritage and loved cooking up large batches of pork roast, kielbasa, and sauerkraut for Sunday dinners. He had one sister, Verna, whom he adored and their bond was unshakeable. Growing up, he was known as "Brother" to both family and friends - a nickname he cherished. Marty bled black and gold in honor of his beloved Pittsburgh Steelers. He served in the US Navy during the Korean War.

Marty married his wife, Deanna, on June 15, 1979, and blended a family of 5 children. Marty loved his family and was an expert at not only expressing this love but showing it. Family came first. He was generous and selfless and served them continually. He provided them opportunities to travel and see the world and supported them in their education and other endeavors. His sense of humor sparked laughter in their home. He taught his children through his example of serving others and generously helping those in need. He was a convert to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and honorably served in various church callings. He especially enjoyed his time as Young Men's President of the Handicapped Mutual where he loved unconditionally with Christlike attributes.

Although he never pursued a higher education, Marty was a very successful salesman and often joked that he went to the school of "hard knocks". He was a district manager for Campbell's Soup for years and received many merits and awards including top sales for the company. His portrait still hangs in the company's headquarters to this day in Camden, NJ. He had an incredible work ethic. Upon leaving Campbell's, Marty, along with his best friend and business partner Brent Smith, started Adventureland Video in the 1980's and they enjoyed watching their franchised stores spread across the country. His entrepreneurial mind was constantly dreaming of future endeavors which eventually lead him to developing ultrasonic cleaning machines. Marty was never far from a calculator and yellow, legal note pad where he would "ticky, ticky, ticky" and run numbers just for fun.

Marty is survived by his wife, Deanna, and his children: Marty K. Ehman, Becky Smith (Jeff), Derik Mackintosh (Jennifer), Scot Mackintosh (Jennifer), and Kristen Gregson (Jeff). He leaves behind 18 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

A Viewing will be held on Saturday, June 29, from 11:45 am - 12:45 pm at the Ward Canyon Ward located at 540 N. 1200 E. in Bountiful. Funeral services will begin at 1:00 pm. Online guest book at www.russonmortuary.com

Published in Deseret News on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary