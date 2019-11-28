Home

Broomhead Funeral Home - Riverton
12600 South 2200 West
Riverton, UT 84065
(801) 254-3389
Martin Phillips
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Broomhead Funeral Home - Riverton
12600 South 2200 West
Riverton, UT 84065
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Broomhead Funeral Home - Riverton
12600 South 2200 West
Riverton, UT 84065
Martin S. Phillips Obituary
Martin S. Phillips
1940-2019
Marty Phillips, age 79, passed away at Lakeview Hospital in Bountiful, UT on November 24, 2019, as a result of complications from multi organ failure. Survivors include his wife Beverly Arline (Huff) Phillips; sister Marion (Phillips) Fahnstock; daughters Marlene Durgin (Joe); Jody Gerber (Dave); son Thad Phillips (Julie Doong); stepdaughter Melissa Brown (Chris); stepdaughter Alisha Berry; stepson Jeff Place (Shellie); stepdaughter Jill Wellock (Matthew); stepdaughter Julie Knaphus (Mike); and 21 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Previously employed by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Bureau of Land Management and Salt Lake Community College.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Broomhead Funeral Home, 12600 S 2200 W, Riverton, Utah, on Saturday, November 30, 2019. Calling hours from 12:00 - 1:00 PM followed by a service at 1:00 PM. For a full obituary see www.broomheadfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Humane Society in Marty's name or to Ronie's For The Love of Birds, 9187 S 700 E, Sandy, UT.
Published in Deseret News on Nov. 28, 2019
