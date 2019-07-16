Martinus Franciscus de Jong

In Loving Memory

Taylorsville, UT-Martinus Franciscus de Jong returned to his Heavenly Father on July 13, 2019. He was born on 14 March 1929 in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. He married his sweetheart Willy Cornelia Heuperman on 27 March 1953 in Amsterdam after having met and courted her in their beloved Switzerland. Martin and Willy joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints while living in Amsterdam, and subsequently emigrated to the United States in 1963. He worked for the Deseret News Press (later the Printing Division of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints) as an accountant for over 30 years. Martin and Willy were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on June 14, 1963. He served actively in many callings throughout his long life. He and Willy especially loved serving in the Temple which provided them the opportunity to serve in the Frankfurt Germany Temple on two different missions. After the passing of Willy, he married Phyllis Anne Green on April 15, 2006, and was later sealed to her in January 2018.He is survived by his spouse Phyllis de Jong, sons Johannes de Jong (Ann), Ingolf Johannes Cornelis de Jong (Wendy), Frank de Jong (Jolene), 12 grandchildren, and 17 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Martinus Franciscus de Jong and Geertruida Adriana Tops, his brother Johannes de Jong, and Sister Maria Adriana de Jong, all born in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and Jeter de Jong (a great grandson).

A viewing will be at the Kearns Utah East Stake, 4715 South 4300 West, KEARNS, Utah 84118-4748 on Wednesday July 17, 2019 at 10:30 am followed by a funeral at 12:00 noon. Interment will be at the Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery at 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, UT 84123.



Published in Deseret News on July 16, 2019