Viewing
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
West Jordan Utah Heritage Stake Center
7336 South 3200 West
West Jordan, UT
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
12:00 PM
West Jordan Utah Heritage Stake Center
7336 South 3200 West
West Jordan, UT
Marva June Helquist Obituary
Marva June Helquist
In Loving Memory
Marva June Helquist returned to the arms of her eternal companion January 11, 2020. Marva Avery was married to Elman Helquist in the Manti Temple on December 4th 1952. She was preceded in death by her husband Elman Helquist and her son Bart Helquist. She is survived by her son Alex Helquist, (Cindy) and her daughters Vella Beck, (Ken) Carolyn McKenna, (Royal) Brenda Helquist and Pattie Buxton (Jon). Marva had a keen love of life, sharing her love of the gospel, painting and floral arrangements and adventures in the outdoors with all she knew. She is dancing again with Elman and her two angel grangdaughters in the heavenly realms! Funeral services will be held January 17, 2020 at 12 PM at the West Jordan Utah Heritage Stake Center located at 7336 South 3200 West, West Jordan, Utah. A public viewing will be held from 11 AM to 12 PM. Memories can be shared at www.premierfuneral.com
Published in Deseret News from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
