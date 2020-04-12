|
|
1927-2020
Our sweet mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Marva Lee Parker, passed away peacefully and surrounded by her family on April 6, 2020. Marva was born on July 14, 1927 to James and Martha Huntley in Ogden, UT. She attended school at South Gate High School in Southern California. From 1954-1955, she served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to Tennessee. She married the love of her life, Melvin J. Parker, on February 14, 1956 in the St. George, UT Temple and was married for 64 years. They had 5 children - Rebecca, Jay, Susan, Cathy, and Robert. Marva and Mel lived in Southern California where they worked and raised their children. In 1985 they moved to Utah where they enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Marva enjoyed playing games with her family, reading, serving in her Church callings, and gardening. She loved watching Jane Austen movies as well as Hallmark movies (especially during the holidays). She loved to Lindy Hop with Mel and did so well into her 80's. She loved animals, anything that was pink, See's chocolate, Sizzler Restaurant, and being a homemaker. You would often find her nightstand piled with books or books-on-tape and she would read or listen well into the early hours of the morning due to her insomnia. Marva was devoted to her 10 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Whenever you went to grandma's house, you could find a freshly baked treat waiting for you. Marva was preceded in death by her parents, her daughter, Susan Kathleen, her siblings, Harold, Darrell, Devern, and her son-in-law, Phillip. She is survived by her husband and beloved children, Rebecca (Neki), Jay, Cathy (Todd), Robert (Renell), and her grandchildren and their families. She will be laid to rest at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park in Salt Lake City, UT on April 11, 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent Salt Lake County gathering restrictions, only those who have been personally invited may attend the graveside service. A memorial will be held when gathering restrictions have been lifted.
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 12, 2020