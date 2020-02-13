|
Marvin Earl Love passed away February 7, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. Marvin was born in Salt Lake City on May 25,1926 to Earl John and Lillian Cecelia Erickson Love. He had a fantastic childhood. He attended Granite High, and got his GED his junior year so he could attend aircraft engine school. He joined the Naval Reserve and was on active duty during WWII in San Francisco and Jacksonville, Florida working on aircraft and guarding prisoners of war.
Marvin attended BYU and the U of U. On a very special night in January 1950, he went on a blind date and met the love of his life, Pauline Janke. They were married on September 19,1950 in the Salt Lake Temple. A month after getting married, Marvin was drafted and sent to Fort Riley, Kansas, followed by 22 months in Korea. After Korea, he started his own business as a contractor, building and remodeling homes. He loved being outdoors and was adventurous. Many happy memories were made at the Bear Lake cabin and local canyons. He was happiest around a campfire, especially with his family.
He was a selfless father and grandfather, and a kind and loyal friend. He was always active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and loved the Gospel. He was a Christ-like example of love, service, integrity, and prayer.
Marvin had a creative mind, dreaming up many inventions, writing stories, building birdhouses, and in his later years painting, coloring, and sharing his talents. He was a master storyteller. One of his gifts was a sense of humor that sustained him through his life.
Marvin is survived by his wife, Pauline, children Jeff (Niquie) Love, Douglas (Cherri) Love, Shauna (Steven) Meek, Becky (Aaron) Davis, Debra (Kevin) Hedin, 20 grandchildren, and 28 great-children with 1 on the way. He is preceded in death by his mother, father, and sister, Marjorie.
The family would like to thank Angie, Rhonda, and Cammie for their loving care and support.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 15 at 12:00 p.m. at the Millstream Ward (3400 South 1100 East, Salt Lake City, Utah). A viewing will be held prior to the service at 10:30 a.m.
Published in Deseret News on Feb. 13, 2020