Marvin Maurice Emerson Davis Jr.


1933 - 2019
Marvin Maurice Emerson Davis Jr. Obituary
Marvin Maurice Emerson Davis Jr.
1933-2019
Bountiful, UT-Marvin Maurice Emerson Davis Jr. (aka "Mark") passed away 12-10-2019 in West Jordan, Utah. He was born on 4-28-1933 in Sioux City, Iowa. He worked hard all his life. He loved opera. He loved folk music. He loved crossword puzzles and cowboy novels. He loved his wife, Joyce Ellen, his 5 sons, and 8 grandchildren. We will miss him. There will be a family viewing this Tuesday December 17th at 10 A.M. with a graveside service burial at 11 A.M. at Memorial Lake View Mortuary & Cemetery 1640 East Lakeview Drive Bountiful, UT 84010
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 15, 2019
