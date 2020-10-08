1929 ~ 2020

Marvin Frank Mortensen, age 90, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020.

He was born to Frank "R" Mortensen and Ora Hendricksen November 23, 1929 in Salt Lake City, Utah. His early days were spent exploring around the town of Garfield where the family lived. The family built a home in Granger on the Mortensen property in the early 1940's. He made new friends and enjoyed wandering in the fields and observing nature. He also gained responsibilities taking care of the farm by irrigating, feeding the stock, and milking the cow every day. He graduated from Cyprus High School and worked several jobs. He finally enrolled at the University of Utah graduating in Electrical Engineering. He was a member of the LDS Church and was sealed in the Salt Lake Temple to his wife, Deon Eldredge Mortensen on June 10, 1960.

They raised a family of three- Michelle, Kristine, and Eric. Michelle and Eric preceded him in death. He retired from Hill Air Force Base in 1989. He was a lover of nature, fishing, hunting, photography, and camping with family. Family was always his focus.

He is survived by his wife, Deon; daughter, Kristine Hansen (Ben); grandsons, Devan Hansen (Jordan), Cody Hansen, and Joshua Hansen (Hannah); granddaughter, McKenzie Wagner; great grandsons, James Hansen and Emmett Hansen.

He will be missed.

A Graveside Service will be held at Valley View Memorial Park 4400 West 4100 South, West Valley City, Utah on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 11:00 AM.



