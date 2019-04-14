Marvin S. McLean

12/28/1929 ~ 04/10/2019

Our family patriarch, Marvin Smith McLean, returned to his eternal home after a long physical battle with his body's aging. Marv was born in Santa Monica, CA with his twin sister, Marene Howe (Paul), who preceded him in death. His parents were Clinton Smith McLean and Leila Frederica Higgins.

He is survived by his eternal companion, Elaine Sleight McLean; his children: Wesley Smith McLean, Margaret Havenar (Perry) and Bruce Smith McLean (Kathy); and his sisters: Delilah Bull (Ed), Hazel Tibbitts (Therice) and Mary Ellen Branson (Edward). He is blessed to have 10 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

Marv attended West High school and the University of Utah in engineering. He joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 1941, successfully fulfilled a mission to San Paulo Brazil. He served his country admirably in the Korean War, and he also served in the Utah National Guard for more than 30 yrs. He worked for the Utah State Department of Transportation for more than 37 yrs. He continues to remain active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and is fulfilling his new calling above.

Funeral Services will be Thursday, April 18, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at the Winder West 4th Ward located at 951 E. 3825 S., with a viewing at the church from 11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m. An evening viewing will be Wednesday from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary, 4760 S. State Street. Interment: Elysian Burial Gardens.

Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com



Published in Deseret News on Apr. 14, 2019