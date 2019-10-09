|
|
Mary Ai Stimpson Jordan
1921 ~ 2019
Mary was born June 21, 1921 in Riverdale, Utah to Joseph Henry Stimpson and Mary Ellen Allen Stimpson. She was educated in Riverdale School and graduated from Weber High School and attended Weber College. She moved to Washington D.C. with her parents when her father was asked by J. Edgar Hoover to work for the F.B.I. as a Japanese interrupter during WWII. Mary also worked for the F.B.I. for a short time. She met & married a sailor named George Jordan from Salt Lake City. They were married Nov. 24, 1944 in the Salt Lake Temple by Ezra Taft Benson, a good friend.
Mary has lived in Riverdale, UT., Washington D.C., Philadelphia, PA., El Paso TX., Mtn. View CA. and Salt Lake City, UT. She has served in many LDS church positions in all of these locations; in the Relief Society, Primary, The Young Woman's, & directing choirs. Mary wrote the roadshows & also wrote the music. She taught piano & organ.
Mary served with George for three years on an Inner-City Mission. She was the ward newspaper editor for 13 years along with Beverly Turner. One of her great loves was playing the piano and organ. She has been a ward accompanist in every ward she has ever lived in. She started playing the piano at age of 14. Mary enjoyed arranging solo and duet music for piano and organ playing with her sisters Inez and Maurine. She and her sisters did several generations of genealogy and family life histories. Mom lived with great faith in her Savior Jesus Christ, a knowledge of the power of prayer and a testimony of the gospel and the blessing that it affords everyone. With an unwavering commitment to the Lord, knowing that in the eternities she will be reunited with those who have passed before her.
Mary served for 11 years as the office manager for the Salt Lake County Republican party and was the Vice Chair for two terms, and is still very active and out spoken.
Mary and George were the parents of 5 children, George Gary (Judi), Steven Craig (Pamela), Jeffery, Pamela, and Valerie (Phil). Mary is survived by a sister Maurine {John} Evans, and son Steve, she has 15 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren. Preceding her in death are her parents, 6 brothers and sisters, husband George, children Gary, Jeffery, Pamela and Valerie.
Viewing will be held Thursday, October 10, from 6-8 PM at Larkin Mortuary, 260 E South Temple, Salt Lake City. Funeral services will be at noon on Friday, Oct. 11, at the Neff's Canyon Ward, 4176 Adonis Dr., Salt Lake City with a viewing to begin prior to services at 11 AM.
We express with great love to the aids and other staff members at The Inn on Barton Creek in Bountiful for their care and attention to the needs of mom.
In lieu of flowers contributions to the Missionary Fund, Temple Fund or Perpetual Education Fund would be appreciated. That would put a smile on her face.
Published in Deseret News from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019