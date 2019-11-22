|
1932 ~ 2019
Mary quietly passed away unexpectedly on November 19, 2019 in her home in Holladay, UT.
Mary was born July 29, 1932 in Santa Barbara, CA to Andrew and Rebecca Bourquin. She married Leonard England on May 17, 1953 in Montecito, CA.
Leonard and Mary resided in the Salt Lake City area for most of their married life, where they raised 3 sons and a daughter.
Mary was very proficient and organized in all that she did. She maintained the books for Leonard's construction company and was instrumental in its success. She also spent many years as a bookkeeper for Zions Bank and McAffee Century 21 realtors.
She loved being with family and enjoyed watching her 10 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren grow and flourish. She loved knitting and made many cherished Christmas stockings and sweaters. She also loved to cross stitch and many of her projects are in her children's homes.
Mary is survived by her dear husband, Leonard; children Les (Karen), Gary (Louise), David (Tamara), Lynda; 10 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren.
There will be a private burial at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park, Salt Lake City, UT
Published in Deseret News on Nov. 22, 2019