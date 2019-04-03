Services Larkin Sunset Gardens 1950 East Dimple Dell Road Sandy , UT 84092 (801) 571-2771 Viewing 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Larkin Sunset Gardens 1950 East Dimple Dell Road Sandy , UT 84092 View Map Graveside service 11:00 AM Larkin Sunset Gardens 1950 East Dimple Dell Road Sandy , UT 84092 View Map Resources More Obituaries for Mary Gillette Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mary Alice Flygare Gillette

1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Mary Alice

Flygare Gillette

1928 - 2019

Mary Alice Flygare Gillette rejoined her sweetheart, Omni Larry Gillette, on March 31, 2019. Mary was born in Ogden, Utah on November 2, 1928 to Ralph and Constance Flygare and was the oldest daughter in a family of seven children.

Her childhood was spent in Ogden and Salt Lake City, Utah and Thayne, Wyoming. She retained a love for Star Valley and the Tetons all her life. Mary attended the University of Utah where she met her forever sweetheart. Larry served in the Navy for seven years and they were married the day after Thanksgiving (1949) in his parents' home, to accommodate Larry's military deployment. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple.

Mary graduated with a teaching degree and taught first grade while Larry was deployed during the Korean War. After Larry's military service, his employment in the aerospace industry took the family to Southern California, where they raised their eight children. Most of those years were spent in Palos Verdes, California where Mary spent over thirty years serving as a Relief Society President, counselor or in some other capacity where her talents could best serve.

Mary loved to sew and is especially known for the many beautiful quilts she made for family and friends. She was an excellent cook and shared her recipes liberally. She kept a daily journal most of her adult life which filled many volumes. She produced a family newsletter for years and loved to write poetry. She was an avid gardener and had a green thumb and a love for roses. She also loved to play card and board games with her family and she took this seriously. If you ever beat her in a game it was not because she let you win. This was serious business.

Mary devoted her life to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and to her family. After retirement, Mary and Larry served a mission at the Joseph Smith home in Palmyra, New York. Larry had not been able to serve a mission due to his military service and so they were able to enjoy the missionary experience together for the first time. Their children and grandchildren have followed their example and served missions throughout the world. They left a legacy of service for their large posterity.

After their mission Mary & Larry moved back home to Utah. When Larry became incapacitated the last year of his life, Mary moved her bed into the front room to be next to Larry as he could not be moved. During this time their ward members and friends from the Hidden Oaks Ward gave countless hours of service to both Mary and Larry and their family will ever be grateful for their kindness. Mary had to wait three years to rejoin Larry and we are sure this was a happy reunion. Thank you also to the staff at Highland Glen Assisted living. Mary enjoyed her time with you and those who served her there.

Mary is survived by her eight children and their spouses John (Debbie), Ric (Cheri), Julie Kingdon (Matt), Robert (Heather), Wendy Stucki (Grant), Jeff (Jill), Scott (Kristin), Carolyn Apsley (Brian). 39 Grandchildren and their wonderful spouses, and 65 Great Grandchildren and counting.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, April 5th at 11:00 am at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 E. Dimple Dell Rd. (10600 S.), Sandy. Friends are invited to greet the family at the viewing on Thursday, April 4th from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Larkin Sunset Gardens. Online condolences may be offered at www.larkincares.com.

Published in Deseret News on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries