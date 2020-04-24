|
|
Mary Ann Carter Smith
1933 ~ 2020
Mary Ann Carter Smith passed away peacefully surrounded by her beloved family in Ivins, Utah on Tuesday, 21 April 2020. Mary Ann would be 87 in May 2020.
A friend to one and all, Mary Ann built friendships with everyone she met including new neighbors, fellow travelers, children, or genealogy enthusiasts. Her passion was people and she cared for those living and those gone on ahead. Her life's work centered around God and family and her belief in life after death. Thus she devoted herself to the genealogical research and the preservation of family history. In heaven, she will be welcomed by those ancestors she so loved. Mary Ann was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Mary Ann Carter Smith was born 9 May 1933 in Salt Lake City, Utah to loving parents Archie Eugene and Annie Sims Jones Carter. Her name was chosen by her Grandpa Samuel Utley Carter who gave her the name of his wife, her deceased Grandmother Mary Ann Rankin Carter. Mary Ann always honored her namesake. Mary Ann, the fourth child in a family of six children, was raised in Salt Lake City attending East High School and being President of the Pep Club and active in many other clubs and the A Capella Choir. She attended Brigham Young University studying Journalism.
While there she was the Editor-in-Chief of the 1954 BYU Banyan Yearbook and met and married her sweetheart, Keith Thompson Smith, one of the Banyan photographers, in the Salt Lake Temple on 27 May 1954.
Mary Ann inherited her mother's love of genealogy. Mary Ann loved her rich heritage and led several William Carter Family Reunions, as well as doing much research and temple work for her ancestors. Always anxious to connect family via fellowship and service, Mary Ann strengthened friendships not only with the family but with friendships far and near over many years.
Mary Ann and Keith enjoyed life, teaching their children to love adventure including camping, kayaking, hiking, motorcycling, visiting historical sites, going on road trips and enjoying nature, family, and friends. Mary Ann & Keith raised their family in Murray and Cottonwood Heights and on Keith's retiring, they moved to Ivins, Utah.
Mary Ann is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Keith Thompson Smith, children: Jenae (Stephen) Westhoff, Lorilee (Craig) Rawlins, Caralyn (Chris) Koplin, Dallin Smith; brother, Allen Carter and sister Joyce Wilson and brother-in-law, Blaine Wilson; and 9 grandchildren and 2 step-grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her son, Darrell Carter Smith, siblings: Harold Eugene Carter and his wife Elva Wilson Carter; Melba Carter Linnell, sister-in-law Beverlee Andersen Carter, Richard Donald Carter and his wife, Sandra Lay Carter.
Mary Ann will be buried next to her son, Darrell Carter Smith, in Elysian Burial Gardens in Murray, UT. The family would like to especially thank the relatives, friends, doctors, nurses, and IHC Hospice for their love, care and help at this time. In lieu of flowers, tax-deductible memorial donations may be made to The Archie Eugene and Annie Sims Jones Carter Educational Foundation by mailing checks in care of Blaine Wilson, 2101 Arrowhead Trail, Santa Clara UT 84765.
Due to the recent worldwide pandemic and the restrictions regarding public gatherings, there will not be a public service. The funeral services will be live streamed on Friday, April 24, 2020, at 4:00 pm. To view the service, go to www.tinyurl.com/y7cucord.
Friends and family are invited to share tributes online at www.SerenityStG.com. Arrangements and memorial tree planting by Serenity Funeral Home of Southern Utah, 986-9100.
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 24, 2020