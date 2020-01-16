|
|
1938 ~ 2020
Mary Ann Clyde, 81, of Sandy, Utah, died peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. Her family was by her side. Mary Ann was born Jan. 16, 1938, in Logan, Utah, the youngest of five children of former Utah Gov. George Dewey Clyde and Ora Packard Clyde. At age 16, she moved to Salt Lake City, Utah. There she attended East High School and then the University of Utah, where she received a bachelor's degree in education.
Mary Ann's greatest joy came from her family, especially her children and grandchildren and her membership in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She sang with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir for 22 years, volunteered as a hostess in downtown Salt Lake City and served five Latter-day Saint missions: the London, England; the 1964/65 World's Fair in New York City; the Hamilton New Zealand Temple; the London England Temple; and the Hong Kong China Temple. Mary Ann had many dear friends in Utah and throughout the world. Deeply committed to her career as a travel agent, she was still assisting clients at the time of her death. Her work, coupled with her love of people, cultures and geography, took her across the globe. She especially loved to travel with her family. She taught her grandchildren to travel from a young age, and they were her favorite travel companions. She showed them the world. During her lifetime, Mary Ann visited 149 Latter-day Saint temples. Mary Ann was preceded in death by her son, Ron Clyde Christensen who died Dec. 16, 1994; her siblings; and her parents. She is survived by her daughter Julie and son-in-law Andrew Howell and her four grandchildren: Taylor, Caitlin, Tanner (Hannah) and Tate Howell. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Jan. 18, at 2 p.m. at the Willow Creek 6th Ward meetinghouse, 2115 East Sublette Place, Sandy, Utah, 84093. Friends may call on the family before the service from 12:30 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.
Published in Deseret News from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020