Mary Ann
David Jimas
1947 ~ 2019
Mary Ann David Jimas, age 72, passed away peacefully on July 31, 2019 due to brain cancer. She was born on May 16, 1947 to Robert and Mary David in Camden, South Carolina. She was married to James (Jim) Jimas in Salt Lake on August 23, 1969 and sealed for time and eternity June 21st, 2005.
Mary is survived by children, Libby (John) Liljenquist; Jena (Ryan) Anderson; Jared (Becca) Jimas; grandchildren, Tayler, Abby (Jake), Olivia, Emily (Mitch), Jake, Spencer, Claire, Trevor, Bella, Noah, Lincoln, Kamdyn, Charlotte, and Braxtyn; twin sister, Martha Penrod; and brother, Bob David. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Jimas; sister, Joy Dent; and parents Robert and Mary David.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, August 8, 2019, at 12:00 pm at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Saints (1338 East 7200 South, Cottonwood Heights, Utah). A viewing will be held at the same location Wednesday, August 7, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 PM and Thursday from 10:30-11:30 AM. Interment will be at Memorial Mountain View Cemetery 3115 East 7800 South Cottonwood Heights, Utah.
Published in Deseret News on Aug. 6, 2019