Mary Ann Johnson
12/9/1931 ~ 4/9/2020
Mary Ann's life was a wonderful mixture of academic accomplishment and concern for the elderly and others. Some of the highest points of her career were: joint BS from Miami University/Christ Hospital, M. Ed. From University, M.S., Ph.D. and Post-Doctoral were at the University of Utah.
Mary Ann was an Associate Professor in the College of Nursing at the University of Utah. She received the College of Nursing Distinguished Alumna Award in 2006, the Utah Nurses Association Award for Outstanding Education in 1984 and the Association's Award as Outstanding Nurse Practitioner Research in 1998. She continued to serve the elderly as a geriatric researcher at the VA and a parish nurse at Our Savior's Lutheran Church.
I was fortunate enough to Mary Ann's husband. I will miss her bright eyes and sweet smile. - Bart Huff
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 23, 2020