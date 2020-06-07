Mary Ann Pedersen
1936 ~ 2020
Mary Ann Pedersen, age 84, affectionately known as "Anya" to her grand and great grandchildren, passed peacefully away with family members at her bedside, on Saturday, June 6, 2020.
Mary Ann was born February 15, 1936 in El Paso, Texas to Louis George Hunter and Bobbie Clary. She was the second of five children.
She married Gaylen Pedersen in the Mesa, Arizona Temple on September 13, 1957. She was the mother of Mark Pedersen (Kellie), Gordon Pedersen (Julia), Gaylynn Belliston (Russell), Eric Pedersen (Stephanie), Scott Pedersen (Kristiane), Julie Karlinsey (Troy), and Dale Pedersen (Kim). She has 39 grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
Preceded in death by parents, three siblings, son Scott, and grandson Daniel.
A public viewing will be held Wednesday, June 10, 2020 from 6 to 8 pm at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main, Bountiful, UT 84010. Please follow social distancing guidelines. A private funeral services will be held for family on Thursday, June 11, 2020. Interment will be held at Lakeview Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.russonmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Jun. 7, 2020.