In Loving Memory

Mary Anne, "Annie", 74 passed away on May 3, 2019 in South Jordan.

Mary Anne was born in Midvale and lived in the Salt Lake area for the majority of her life. She was a proud graduate of Jordan High School class of 1962. Mary Anne was a lifelong LDS Church member. She had many talents including baking, hairstyling and she was an accomplished seamstress. As well as being a devoted mother, Mary Anne worked most of her life and was especially proud of her work at Beehive Clothing. Mary Anne leaves behind her children: Trent Gadd, Teri Gadd, Trevor Gadd, Tyler Gadd, Traci Peterson, Troy Gadd and Todd Gadd as well as numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; siblings Phyllis Fisher, Sandy Holmberg, Jackie Robinson, Glen Fisher and Betty Reed.

Those who loved her and were loved by her were fortunate and she leaves us rich with memories. We will carry her with us for all of our days.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary Anne's name to or Best Friends Animal Society.

Memorial tribute: ipscrematory.com/tribute

Published in Deseret News from May 9 to May 12, 2019