Mary Beth Bentley McKelvy Miller
1971~2020
Mary Beth Bentley McKelvy Miller, 49, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020, at Lakeview Hospital in Bountiful, Utah.
She was born March 3, 1971, in China Lake, California, the daughter of Richard Tolton and Sharron Brian Bentley. She grew up in Sandy, Utah, and was the source of endless entertainment. After graduating from Hillcrest High School, she attended Heritage Cosmetology School, earning her license in 1992. She was charming and smart, and she would become a manager at nearly every hair salon she worked at. In fact, there were only two things she loved more than creating beautiful hair, and that was her family and Michael Jackson. No one could tell a story better than Mary Beth. She was a comedian from day one.
Surviving are her children Keisha N. McKelvy (Tavaras L. Pearson) and Kyreice J.T. Miller, both of Tacoma, WA; Her father and stepmother Richard T. and Jodee S. Bentley, Midvale; five brothers and sisters: Brian Richard (Becky) Bentley, West Jordan; Michelle (David) Gonsalves, Centerville; Garron Wayne (Tammy) Bentley, Holladay; Melissa (Carl) Mathis, Lehi; David William (Alyssa) Bentley, Saratoga Springs; a granddaughter, and lots of nieces and nephews.
Mary Beth was preceded in death by her mother Sharron Brian Bentley and her daughter Moneika Bethrene McKelvy.
The Bentley family would like to thank the North Canyon Care Center in Bountiful for the great care they gave to Mary Beth.
Outdoor graveside services will be held Saturday, April 25, at 11:00 AM at Memorial Mountain View: 3115 E. 7800 S., Cottonwood Heights.
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 23, 2020