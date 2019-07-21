Mary Beth England Newsome

1927 - 2019

Mary Beth England Newsome, 92, originally from Salt Lake City, UT, passed away peacefully on Monday July 15, 2019. She was born in Salt Lake City Utah on July 1, 1927 to Henrietta Ruff and Edward Delores England. She attended Lafayette Elementary, Horace Mann Jr. High and West High School in Salt Lake City, Utah. She married the love of her life, Paul I. Newsome in the Salt Lake Temple on June 16, 1947. She is dearly loved by her 3 daughters, Carol Sanford (Terry), Janet Call (Stanton), and Nancy Rodgers (David). She has 13 grandchildren, 43 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her brother, Heber Richard Cantrell and her husband, Paul I. Newsome.

She faithfully served many callings in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints which included a Bishop's Storehouse Mission (with husband Paul), Auxiliary Committee of the Brighton Girls Camp. She also enjoyed serving on the West High School Alumni Committee.

She was known for her ever-ready smile and her willingness to help any way she was needed.

Beth was a talented artist especially with her oil painting of nature scenes. She was an accomplished seamstress creating beautiful dresses for her daughters. She was also a wonderful cook. She maintained beautiful gardens of flowers and could usually name every flower she saw. She loved attending her grandchildren's performances and sporting events to cheer them on. Her family will remember all the holiday treat bags she so carefully and thoughtfully created. Our sincere thanks to Legacy Retirement of Mesa, Arizona for their tender and loving care of our mother. We are blessed to be her family.

Visitation on Monday morning August 5th from 9:30 - 10:45 a.m. at Larkin Mortuary, 260 E. South Temple, SLC UT with a family remembrance at the same location at 11:00. Beth will be interred at the Salt Lake Cemetery next to her beloved husband.

Thank you, mother for giving us the example of what it means to be an eternal family.



