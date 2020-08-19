1/1
Mary Campbell Wright
1946 - 2020
Mary Campbell Wright
1946 ~ 2020
Mary Lynn Woychowski Campbell Wright was born September 9, 1946 in Pocatello, Idaho and passed away August 17, 2020. Survived by husband; 3 children; 12 grandkids; 9 great-grandkids.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 22, 2020, 11:30 a.m. at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 S. Redwood Road, where viewings will be held Thursday, August 20th, 6-8:00 p.m. and again prior to services on Saturday from 10:30-11:15 a.m. Masks must be worn. Interment, Valley View Memorial Park. Please visit www.mcdougalfuneralhomes.com

Published in Deseret News on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
McDougal Funeral Home
AUG
22
Viewing
10:30 - 11:15 AM
McDougal Funeral Home
AUG
22
Funeral service
11:30 AM
McDougal Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
801-968-3800
