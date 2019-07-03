Home

McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
801-968-3800
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
Jordan First Ward Chapel
4145 S. 3920 W.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Interment
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Fountain Green Cemetery
Fountain Green, UT
Mary Catherine Peel Lano


1948 - 2019
Mary Catherine Peel Lano Obituary
Catherine Peel Lano
1948 ~ 2019
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT - Mary Catherine Peel Lano, loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and friend passed away peacefully, surrounded by family and friends, June 30, 2019.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 6, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at Jordan First Ward Chapel, 4145 S. 3920 W. WVC, UT. Friends may call at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 S. Redwood Rd, Friday, July 5th, 6-8:00 p.m. and Saturday at the church from 9-9:45 a.m. Interment, Fountain Green Cemetery, Fountain Green, Utah, July 6, 2019, 2:00 p.m. Visit www.mcdougalfuneralhomes.com for full obituary.
Published in Deseret News on July 3, 2019
