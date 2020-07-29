Mary Helen Fergus Chandler

In Loving Memory

Mary Helen Fergus Chandler passed away in her sleep Thursday July 23, 2020. She was born December 17, 1929 to Louis George Fergus and Beatrice Naomi Farnsworth. She was the 2nd of 5 children.

While attending the University of Utah Helen met Homer Call Chandler and they were married August 29, 1952. Their 66 year journey together took them through the western states as well as England and Africa.

A woman of great talents and even greater faith she served her church and her community in multiple capacities.

Preceded in death by her parents and her husband Homer. She is survived by children Bruce (Kathy) Chandler, Wayne (Marlene) Chandler, Sue Lewis, Douglas (Debbie) Chandler, Ronald (Liz) Chandler, and Marlene (LaMar) Butterfield. Also surviving are 27 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren.

A graveside service for the immediate family will be held Wednesday July 29, 2020.



