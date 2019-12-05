Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home & Cremation Center, South Valley
1007 W South Jordan Parkway
South Jordan, UT 84095
(801) 254-1928
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
River Ridge 8th Ward
1409 W Shields Lane
South Jordan, UT
View Map
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
River Ridge 8th Ward
1409 W Shields Lane
South Jordan, UT
View Map
Service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
River Ridge 8th Ward
1409 W Shields Lane
South Jordan, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Michaelis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Christopherson Walton Michaelis


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Christopherson Walton Michaelis Obituary
Mary Christopherson Walton Michaelis
1939 - 2019
Mary Christopherson Walton Michaelis passed away peacefully after a fight with cancer in Layton, UT, on November 30, 2019.
Mary was born in Provo, UT, on December 22, 1939, to Merrill Deloy and "Lucile" Lucy Martha (Weenig) Christopherson. She was raised in Provo, UT. She graduated from Provo High School and attended BYU. Mary married Conrad Farnsworth Walton on August 25, 1960, in the Salt Lake Temple. They later divorced. She then married Max Corbett Michaelis on February 5, 1976, in the Salt Lake Temple. Together they built StyleCraft Picture Frames and Wall Décor and worked together for 25 years. After selling the company, they had the privilege of serving two missions together and serving in the Jordan River Temple.
She had a great love for the Gospel of Jesus Christ and devoted her life to serving in many positions within the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She enjoyed spending time with her family, cooking, reading, traveling, music, and gardening.
Mary is survived by her husband, Max; children Richard Tingey (Carol) Michaelis, Blaine Max (Heidi) Michaelis, James Ralph Michaelis, Neil Alma (Cami) Michaelis, Patricia Michaelis (Brent) Boswell, Deborah Ann Walton (Keith) Quigley, David Conrad (Sarah) Walton, James Robert (Carla) Walton, and Mark Christian (Amanda) Michaelis; brothers Merrill Kent (Diana) Christopherson and Robert John (Lynda) Christopherson; sister, Ann Elizabeth (James) Calder; 32 grandchildren; and 35 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents and son, Conrad Farnsworth Walton, Jr.
Services will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019, at 11:00 AM at the River Ridge 8th Ward located at 1409 W Shields Lane, South Jordan, UT. The family will meet with friends on Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 4 to 6 PM and on Monday from 9:30 to 10:30 AM at the church. Interment will follow at the Provo City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the General Missionary Fund of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints or the Huntsman Cancer Institute. Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -