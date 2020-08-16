1/1
Mary D. Anderson
1926 - 2020
On August 10, 2020, Mary D. Anderson passed away peacefully in her home at the age of 93.
Mary was born on October 6, 1926, in Murray, Utah to Frank Diamond and Violet Magnusson. She graduated from Murray High School. Mary married K. Brent (Bud) Anderson on July 5, 1952. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple. She and Bud are the parents of Susan Adair (Rolly), Linda Snarr (Norman), Barr Anderson (Jackie), Jayne (BJ) Brown (Bob), Kristine Morrow (Michael), and Michelle Anderson. Mary is preceded in death by her husband, Bud, and son-in-law Bob Brown.
Mary will be missed by her 38 grandchildren, 62 great-grandchildren, and 10 great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by grandson Matthew Morrow.
Mary was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was an honorary member of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers.
Mary will be interred in the Murray City Cemetery following a private family service. For a full obituary, please visit www.jenkins-soffe.com.

Published in Deseret News on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Homes & Cremation Center - Murray Location
4760 South State
Murray, UT 84107
(801)266-0222
