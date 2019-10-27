|
|
Mary Davies
1941 ~ 2019
Mary Davies (nee' LeBarron) passed away on October 1, 2019 in Lafayette, LA. Mary was born in Digby, Nova Scotia to Harry & Dorothy Walker on January 6, 1941, the Epiphany. Mary is survived by her children Jeff Tilk (Connie), Allie Tilk (Al Escalante), Mark LeBarron, Scott LeBarron (Sylvia), and Michael Davies (Becky). Grandchildren Trevor Tilk, Macey Tilk, Ana Maria Escalante, Isabel Escalante, Katie Longfellow, Matthew Davies (Bria), Jordan Davies, Amy Worthen, and Adam Davies. 2 Great-Grandchildren, Keelee and Sissily Davies. Also survived by her brother Andrew Walker (Racquel) and 2 nieces, Emily and Olivia Walker.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, two husbands, Roger LeBarron and Bill Davies and her ex-husband Don Tilk. Many will remember mom for her loyalty, friendship, and kindness to everyone she knew. Perhaps some will still chuckle at the size of her lunches that she would pack for work and the amount of food she could fit in her tiny frame at any one sitting! One thing most of her kids will not miss is family cleaning night on Wednesdays, for which there were very few excuses you could use to get out of it. Maybe we will just raise a glass in her honor for the life lessons.
The family wishes to extend a huge Thank You to Cedar Crest Memory Care in Lafayette, LA and to Grace Hospice of Lafayette for their tender care and unwavering love for mom over the past few years. Please join us in celebration of her life at Le Jardin at The Rose Shop at 1910 East Dimple Dell Rd (10600 S.) on November 1, 2019 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Please come with great stories and fond memories, we want to celebrate who she was and what she meant to us all.
Although mom loved flowers, we ask that you consider making a donation to the Huntsman Cancer Institute or to in tribute. We must find a way to treat Parkinson's and related dementia, she fought the disease as best she could, with strength, grace, and her loving family by her side. Condolences may be shared at www.larkincares.com.
Published in Deseret News from Oct. 27 to Oct. 31, 2019