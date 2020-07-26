Mary E. Ashton

1925 ~ 2020

Mary E. (Bishop) Ashton was born in Emmet, Arkansas, on June 3, 1925, to Grace and Charles H. Bishop. She was raised in Arkansas with her family until they moved to Longview, Texas in the 40s. She attended Kilgore Community College and was a Kilgore Rangerette.

She was married to Stewart Leslie Ashton of Vernal, Utah, and Longview, Texas until his death in 1992. She is survived by her three children, Jack Ashton, Rae Ashton, and Mary Grace (Ashton) Gudis, in addition to her son-in-law, Mark Gudis and three grandsons, Gregory, Elliot and Graham Gudis. She is preceded in death by her husband, Stewart; parents, Frank and Grace Hollandsworth of Longview, Texas, and her granddaughter, Aimee Elizabeth Ashton.

Mary always loved fashion and design. From an early age, she took an interest in fashion, beginning her career at Lanier's in Longview, Texas. After marrying Stewart, she moved to Vernal, Utah and took an active role with his family's department store.

Mary was always the first to offer help to someone in need and took great joy in helping organize the chaos in their lives. She was known for her incredible homemade chocolate cakes, often baking 3 to 4 a day to deliver to someone who needed an extra lift.

She was slow to speak but quick to listen and attributed her blessings in life to her strong faith in the Lord. She will be remembered for her genuine kindness and her graceful elegance. Often known as Aunt Mary, she touched the lives of many and always strived to help others to be true to themselves and realize their potential through positive encouragement.

In 2017, she moved to Westport, Connecticut, to be closer to her daughter and family. She passed away on July 20th surrounded by family. Services were private, and interment will be at the Memory Park Mausoleum in Longview, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to The Dementia Care Program at Nuvance Health, Norwalk Hospital Foundation at 34 Maple Street, Norwalk, CT 06856, or 203-852-2216.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store