Lindquist Mortuary-Roy - Roy
3333 W. 5600 S.
Roy, UT 84067
(801) 774-5666
Viewing
Saturday, May 11, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
LDS meeting house
4675 W 5500 S
Hooper, UT
Funeral service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
2:00 PM
LDS meeting house
4675 W 5500 S
Hooper, UT
Mary Elaine Nuttall Parker


Mary Elaine Nuttall Parker Obituary
1939 ~ 2019
Mary Elaine Nuttall Parker our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend was called home to our Heavenly Father on Monday, May 6, 2019, after 79 wonderful years of love and service to all those who knew her.
Mary was born to Oral Joy Nuttall and Ruth Mary Jenkins in Logan, Utah on Nov. 6, 1939. She grew up in Logan with her older brother Robert and her two younger sisters Carol and Donna.
At the age of 19 she met the love of her life Cecil Blaine Parker at a church dance. All he did was smile at her and she was smitten with him and continued to be for 58 years. They were married on August 4, 1960 in the Logan Temple where they were sealed for time and all eternity. Having children for her was difficult in the beginning but she and Cecil were blessed to have eight children.
Mary was a very active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and strived to serve her Savior by sharing her talent and love for music. She played the piano and organ and had a beautiful alto voice. The majority of her callings in the church gave her the opportunity to lead or play the music in Relief Society, during sacrament meeting, and in the primary. She loved to sing in the church choir. Mary loved the temple and both she and Cecil were able to serve as temple workers together. She loved doing genealogy work and writing histories.
Reading was her passion and she would keep little notebooks and write down the title of every book she would read. Above all else she loved her family and taught them to love and serve through her example and testimony of the Savior.
She is survived by her husband, Cecil Blaine Parker; children David (Peg), Brenda (Troy), Eric (Bonnie), Marva (Warren), Robert (Cula), Julia (Jesse), and Joseph (DeAidra); 23 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Janell.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the LDS meeting house located at 4675 W 5500 S in Hooper, Utah. A viewing will be held from 12:30pm-1:30pm. at the church.
Interment, Salt Lake City Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Lindquist's Roy Mortuary.
Published in Deseret News on May 9, 2019
