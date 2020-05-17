|
Mary Ellen Corona
1929 ~ 2020
In loving memory of Maria Oralia Lopez a.k.a. Mary Ellen Corona, a strong believer in the Catholic Church, was born on May 23, 1929. She passed away peacefully May 13, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband James C Corona and sons David & James (Jim). Survived by her children, Steve, Susan, Larry, Gary, Sonia, Shelly and Sherry. Mary was loved by several grandchildren that called her Nana and even more great grandchildren.
Beloved by all, Mary Ellen was well known for her amazing Mexican dinners, her feisty personality, and always the wondrous ways she loved. It is now that she has been taken to fly among all angels.
All services will be held on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Goff Mortuary, 8090 South State Street, Midvale, Utah 84047. Rosary prayers will begin at 10:00 a.m. The viewing will be held from 11:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. Following the viewing the grave site will be located at West Jordan Cemetery, 7925 South 1300 West, West Jordan, Utah 84088. The burial will begin at 12:30 P.M.
Published in Deseret News on May 17, 2020