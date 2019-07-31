Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home & Cremation Center, South Valley
1007 W South Jordan Parkway
South Jordan, UT 84095
(801) 254-1928
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home & Cremation Center, South Valley
1007 W South Jordan Parkway
South Jordan, UT 84095
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:30 AM
South Jordan Cemetery
1055 W. 10650 S.
South Jordan, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Boulter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ellen Emee Boulter


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Ellen "Emee" Boulter
1930 - 2019
Mary Ellen "Emee" Boulter, 89, passed away on July 29, 2019, due to natural causes.
Emee was born on March 15, 1930, in Provo, Utah to Ralph and Ardell Peters. She graduated from Lincoln High School in 1948 where she was a Tigerette. Emee was sealed to her high school sweetheart, Kay Boulter, in the Salt Lake LDS Temple on June 27, 1950. Together they had four children.
Emee was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in the Relief Society and Young Women's programs, but her heart was always in the Primary with the little children. Emee was the physical embodiment of motherhood. All of her time, energy, and love was invested in her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was famous for being the grandma who got down on the floor with her grandkids to play checkers, dress up Barbies, or to read together. She was always willing to be silly and fun, finding joy in the antics of small children. Antics that she used her whole life to make others laugh. Emee believed in the power of laughter, fun, and family.
Toward the end of her life, Emee found joy in being driven around by her committed and loving son Steve.
Emee was preceded in death by her husband Kay, her brother Jerry Peters, sister Susan Winger, and great-granddaughter Trinady Baxter. She is survived by her four children, Steve Boulter, Joanne Boulter, Rick (Michelle) Boulter, and Lori Shepard, 17 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and five sisters.
There will be a graveside service, which will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at the South Jordan Cemetery, 1055 W. 10650 S. South Jordan, Utah. There will also be a family viewing at 10:30 a.m. at Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home, 1007 S. Jordan Pkwy in South Jordan. Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Deseret News on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now