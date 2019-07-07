1946 - 2019

Mary Ann Gilbert passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones Monday afternoon.

Mary Ann was born October 2, 1946 in Richfield, UT to Blaine & Anna Dean Hatch. She came into this world with her twin brother, Michael, with an unsure fate. But those two little babies beat the odds, and survived.

Mary Ann married Kenneth Gilbert, they resided in Draper, UT and had two beautiful daughters, Marnie & Holly. They later divorced.

She was a lover of animals, always willing to give a home to a pet in need, all of her many pets found their way to her, not the other way around. In addition to animals, she loved her family & her Heavenly Father.

Mary Ann became active in the LDS church again in the late 90s and moved to the scenic lakeside town of Garden City, UT for a fresh start. She purchased a little house with a beautiful view of Bear Lake and worked hard to make it a home for herself. While living in Garden City she worked for several years at the Motor Lodge restaurant as a cook. She enjoyed her time there and loved seeing and cooking for the people of the community that she loved so much. She later left the Motor Lodge in order to spend more time caring for her ailing parents and twin brother. She selflessly cared for all 3 of them simultaneously for several years until they each passed on.

In her free time Mary Ann enjoyed cooking, coloring, gardening-- carefully being sure to water each and every tree on her property, watching Nascar, and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughter Holly Cox of Sterling, UT. sister Trudy Martinez (Pam Eoff) of Murray, UT, Brother Kevin (Cathy) Hatch of Sandy, UT. 7 Grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, 1 niece and 2 nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Blaine and Anna Dean Hatch, her daughter, Marnie Gilbert, and her twin brother, Michael.

She will be remembered as a loving and positive influence in all of our lives. Willing to serve and lend a hand or a listening ear for anyone in need. A strong, independent woman who didn't let her life experiences break her, but make her a better person for herself and her family. A person with a great sense of humor and an infectious laugh. To say she will be missed is a severe understatement. We loved her then and we will love her always.

Funeral services will be 12:00 Noon, Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at the Garden City LDS church, 65 South Bear Lake Blvd, Garden City, Utah with a viewing prior to services from 11:00 am to 12:00 Noon. Interment in the Garden City Cemetery.

Online condolences at www.premierfuneral.com.

Published in Deseret News on July 7, 2019