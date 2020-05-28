|
1938 ~ 2020
Mary Gwen Tufts, our loving sister, aunt, and friend, died peacefully in her sleep on May 22, 2020, at her home in Springville, Utah.
The oldest of four children, Gwen was born to Florence "Peterson" and Clarence John Tufts on August 26, 1938, in Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada. She enjoyed a wonderful childhood on farms in Taber and Barnwell, Alberta, with her brother, Devon Tufts, and her sisters, Maurine Jones and Ann Tufts, who passed away when she was fourteen years old.
Gwen is survived by her sister, Maurine Jones, her brother, Devon Tufts, 14 nieces and nephews, and 49 grandnieces and grandnephews. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Humanitarian Aid Fund of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. A more complete obituary can be found at www.uvfuneral.com.
Funeral Directors: Utah Valley Mortuary.
