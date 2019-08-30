|
Mary Lee Martin Hayes
1935-2019
Mary Lee Martin Hayes passed from this life peacefully on Sunday, August 25, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Her passing was due to incidence of age.
Mary Lee was born to George Leo and Mary Irene Martin on January 8, 1935. Mary Lee was raised on the west side of Salt Lake City where she met her sweetheart, Ronald R. Hayes at the age of eight. Mary Lee had many fond memories of her childhood. Mary Lee and Ron attended West High School together. Mom made many lasting friendships from the neighborhood that continued through her lifetime. She loved and valued these friends throughout her life, particularly her group of friends known as the Club Girls.
Ron and Mary Lee's life was filled with great adventure. They married at the young age of 19 and when Ron joined the U.S. Army, they lived in New Mexico for a short time. It was through the military Ron and Mary Lee became acquainted with Ed and Irene Longley, who continue to be some of their dearest friends throughout their lives.
Mary Lee loved the out of doors. She and my Dad enjoyed their cabin in Kamas for a number of years and spent many weekends hiking and walking through the mountains in Kamas. They loved to entertain at the cabin and found great joy in being in the beautiful Wasatch Mountains.
Mary Lee and Ron loved to travel. As Ron worked for both Western and Delta Airlines they had the unique opportunity to travel the world. My mother would often say she could be ready to fly anywhere in twenty minutes. Their travels took them to many faraway places including Thailand, Japan, Fiji, Mexico, Switzerland and much of the United States. They loved each of these adventures and truly enjoyed seeing the world.
She was a dedicated and loving mother. If her children were involved in activities Mary Lee would also be involved. She was involved in everything from PTA, Scouting to Swim Team Mom. She spent her life devoted to her kids and grandkids.
Mom was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Mom served in many roles in her ward but in particular loved working with the youth. She was also very involved in researching genealogy and loved learning about her ancestors. She and Ron were sealed for all time and eternity on their sixtieth wedding anniversary.
Mary Lee and Ron were married on July 2, 1954. Ron and Mary Lee had many special and fun memories throughout their lifetime. They walked through life together for 63 years before Ron's passing. Their union was blessed with four children: Roger Lee Hayes (Lyn) and Laura Hayes Western (Mike), daughter Kathleen who passed away during infancy as well as a baby boy who died during birth. Grandma Lee had six grandchildren (Colby, Jordan, Chris, Amanda, Josh and Mike) as well as five great grandchildren (Denny, Rowan, Weston, Severin and Mabel). Mary Lee will be missed by her entire family.
The family wishes to extend their appreciation to Comfort Worx Hospice and the staff at Sagewood at Daybreak for their loving care. Services will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 11:00 at Wasatch Lawn Cemetery at 3401 South Highland Drive in Salt Lake City, Utah. A viewing will be held at 10:00 prior to the services. Online guest book at www.wasatchlawn.com
Published in Deseret News on Aug. 30, 2019