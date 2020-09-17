Mary Helen Tankersley Bauer
1930 ~ 2020
I have now moved on to my eternal home as of September 14, 2020. We have lived in North Salt Lake, Utah, since 1968 having come from Cedar City, Utah. I was born December 25, 1930, in Clarendon, Donley, Texas as the third of four daughters-Ladell, Sammy Jean, Mary Helen and Dorothy Nell of John Samuel and Stella May Mobley Tankersley. I grew up in those cotton fields of Texas. I have come a long, long way since then. I married Allen Ernest Bauer on May 4, 1951, in Cedar City, Utah. A year later we were sealed in the St. George Temple. Allen passed away on May 30, 2016. Our loving children are Shanon Bauer (dec), Janis (Tim) Fullmer, Kirby (ValLynn) Bauer, Darren (Maria) Bauer. There are many talented grandchildren and special great-grandchildren surviving their grandma.
My life on earth has been fulfilling. It gave me the opportunity to be a wife, a mother, a grandma and a great-grandma, a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, a college graduate, a professional teacher, and a missionary. I was blessed with common sense, an inquisitive mind, a desire to achieve, a wide range of interests and skills along with a strong belief in individuality, a love for my ancestry and my country with a desire to be of service to others. I thrived on challenges, lively discussions, and competitions along with serving in numerous leadership and teaching opportunities in my church, home and community. I loved the Christmas season, our family parties and our summer time reunions. May my children never forget my stressing of correct grammar usage, accurate spelling, and proper writing skills. How we enjoyed reading all those stacks of books including the scriptures! What more could I have wanted?
My burial will be at Memorial Lake View Cemetery under the supervision of Russon Brothers Mortuary. Services will be held in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints located at 3599 S. Orchard Drive, Bountiful, Utah, on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at 1:00 pm with a viewing from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm. For those unable to attend, a Facebook Live will be available through Russon Brothers Mortuary, https://www.facebook.com/russonmortuary
