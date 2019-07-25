Mary Jane Newsome Walker

1938 ~ 2019

Mary Jane Newsome Walker, devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away peacefully with her children by her side on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at the age of 80.

Jane was born in Burlingame, California on November 23, 1938 to Donald Newsome and Beryl Crockett. The oldest of three, she dearly loved her brother Bart and sister Kathleen. Growing up near the culturally rich San Francisco fostered a lifelong passion for the arts, including opera, ballet, and musical theater, but most of all the piano. Little did she know as she learned to play Chopin and Liszt that she was playing the music that would shape and fill her life and her families' lives forever. Jane began attending the University of Utah when she was 16, studying music and costume design. She met her future husband, Jess Morgan Walker, at a university dance where she had coordinated the music. They married in the Salt Lake Temple on June 7, 1957.

Jane often said that her greatest achievement was as a mother to her five children. She used her creativity to make a beautiful and fun home. Each of her children remember the countless hours she spent designing and sewing costumes for their high school and community musicals. Her quiet loving influence shaped each of them as she taught them to love music, singing, cooking, roses, antiques, houses, and so much more. With their children, Jane and Jess would restore the Henderson Castle in Kalamazoo, Michigan and open an antique business. Her creativity and talents were never more apparent as she designed modest bridal wear, opening businesses both domestically and internationally shaping an entire industry.

Jane was a faithful, dedicated, and active member throughout her life of The Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She held many callings over the years including Relief Society President three times. Yet, her favorite calling was as the Primary pianist. Her love of the Gospel influenced her family and shaped the lives of many others.

Jane was preceded in death by her husband Jess, her parents, her siblings and grandchild Dane Bernhard. She is survived by her daughter, Janae Walker Bernhard (Randy); son, Jeffrey Newsome Walker (Elizabeth); son, Jory Morgan Walker (Sandy); daughter, Jennifer Walker Weisman (Joel) and son, James William Walker (Sheli); as well as 20 grandchildren, and many, many great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at the Draper 2nd Ward (Hidden Valley Stake) on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11 a.m., located at 1617 East 12700 South, Draper, UT 84020. Viewing will be held from 9:00-10:30 a.m. at the Draper 2nd Ward. Interment at Larkin Sunset Gardens Cemetery in Sandy, Utah.



Published in Deseret News from July 25 to July 26, 2019