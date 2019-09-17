|
1932 ~ 2019
Salt Lake City, UT-Mary Nebeker Winters passed away at home on September 13, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
Mom was born on Sept. 5, 1932 to Sidney and LaRue Nebeker. Her early childhood was spent on the East Side of Bear Lake on the family Ranch where she learned at a tender age to love God and all living things, to work hard, and to serve and love others with wild abandon. It was a joyful, rich childhood. Every spring it was her job to care for the motherless lambs. It was a job that resonated throughout her life. She knew instinctively how to care for the wounded and downtrodden; healing broken hearts and softening the hard ones. She had a capacity for generously loving people that was remarkable.
Mary graduated from East High School and the University of Utah. She married her sweetheart, Richard Winters in the Salt Lake Temple. Seven children were blessed to come to their home. Through example, she taught us life lessons that will reverberate down through the generations to come. She offered unconditional love, loyalty and encouragement. Every child, grandchild, and great grandchild felt they were her favorite and they were all absolutely right.
Mom had an unwavering testimony and love of the gospel of Jesus Christ and served faithfully in a multitude of callings. She loved Brighton Girls Camp, her Laurels and cherished the opportunity to serve as a Relief Society President twice. Mary served with Dick in the Salt Lake Temple and completed a mission in the Nauvoo Temple.
Her hands were capable and talented and never idle. There was always room for one more at the table. She was famous for her sweet rolls and caramels. She loved growing things, good books, sewing, sitting down at the piano, long walks, a good laugh, cooking Sunday dinner for the family, entertaining friends, visiting, flowers in the garden, birds in the yard, and her well-worn scriptures.
She weathered more than her share of life's hardships. She did it all with patience, faith, and grace. Our "Polly Anna" always saw the glass at least ¾ full. She was strength, determination and gentleness.
She was her father's "little nuisance," her brothers' "Deary," her husband's "My Mary," and her children's, "Angel Mother". It was a miracle heaven was willing to do without her as long as they did.
We will be forever grateful for the faith she instilled in each of us that life is eternal and she is ours forever.
Mary was proceeded in death by her loyal husband, Richard K. Winters; her son Rich Winters; and her siblings Sid, Con, and David Nebeker. She is survived by six children; Steven Nebeker Winters, Katherine Stallings (Alan), Elizabeth Hanks (Richard), David Winters (Angela), Sid Winters (Rebecca), and Annie Johnson (Rees); 21 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren with one on the way.
A Memorial Service will be held Friday, September 20th at 12:00 at the Bonneville Stake Center, 1535 East Bonneview Dr. (1050 South) Salt Lake City. A Visitation will be held prior to the service from 10:00 to 11:45. Private Family Internment at Sagebrush Cemetery, Bear Lake Valley.
In Lieu of flowers please make a donation to www.BuildingBlocksInAfrica.org
Published in Deseret News from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019