Mary Jeannette Jewett Gibson
1936 ~ 2020
Mary Jeannette Jewett Gibson died Saturday, January 4, 2020, in Taylorsville, Utah, at the age of 83. Mary was born on April 24, 1936, in Los Angeles, Calif., the daughter of Fred Jewett and Mary Elizabeth Shields.
On April 23, 1953, Mary married Randolph Ray Gibson, in Long Beach, Calif. Their marriage was solemnized on November 12, 1955, in the St. George, Utah temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
The young couple settled in Long Beach, Calif., to raise a family. Mary and Ray raised seven children in Long Beach. Mary was a homemaker, Ray a firefighter for the city of Long Beach. Mary and her husband were faithful members of the LDS Church. Mary served in many church service callings. She was an accomplished genealogist, compiling family histories and often was invited to speak with organizations on the subject. She was a talented writer, who had poetry published.
In 1987, Mary and Ray retired and moved to the Salt Lake City area, where Mary remained the rest of her life. In later years she enjoyed spending time with her children, and particularly her grandchildren. She had a healthy interest in the Gospel of Jesus Christ, history and politics. She served as a county delegate for the Utah Republican Party.
Mary is survived by her husband, Randolph Ray, 88, her seven children, Carla (Lanny) Smith, Jane (Stuart) King, Nancy (Bart) Bowen, Carol (Steve) Hastings, Missy (Tom) Benedict, Doug (Kati) Gibson, and David (Sharon) Gibson. She is survived by 19 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by grandson, Randolph Ray Gibson. She is survived by a half-brother, Frank Haviland. She was preceded in death by a half-brother, Ward Shields.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 11, at 10:00 a.m. at the Warenski Funeral Home, 1776 North 900 East, American Fork, Utah. A viewing will be held from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will be at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park in Salt Lake City, Utah. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.warenski.com
Published in Deseret News on Jan. 10, 2020