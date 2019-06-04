Home

Mary Kohl, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great great-grandmother passed away on June 1, 2019 surrounded by loved ones. Survived by her children, Pat (Alex) Vigil, Victoria Giron and Grace Giron; sister, Benny; many grandchildren and extended family. Preceded in death by her sons, Eddie, LeRoy and Clarence Giron; parents, Viterbro and Gorgonia Alire: and many siblings. A special thank you to Victoria (daughter), Isaac (grandson), Sara (granddaughter), the nurses and staff with Aspire Hospice, especially, Kim, Judith and Reina for their loving care. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Midvale City Cemetery, 450 West 7500 South. A viewing will be held from 6-8 p.m. (Holy Rosary at 7 p.m.) on Thursday evening at Goff Mortuary, 8090 S. State Street, Midvale, Utah.
www.goffmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on June 4, 2019
