Mary Lou Metcalfe

1923 ~ 2019

Mary Lou Skinner Metcalfe, 95 years young passed away April 10, 2019. Born July 18, 1923 in Greenwood, Utah to Richard Edward and Sarah Lucinda Wells Skinner. She married her eternal companion C. Walton Metcalfe September 9, 1949 in the Salt Lake LDS Temple.

She served a mission in the Northern States mission, was a devoted wife and homemaker and mother, was a very talented seamstress and gardener. She loved camping with good friends the Prices, Mitchells, Patricks, Austins and Campbells. She served as Primary President, Young Women's President, Relief Society President, taught Primary, Relief Society, Sunday School Gospel Doctrine and early morning Seminary. She spent many winters in Quartzsite, Arizona where she made many friends.

Survived by children Dave (Pat) Metcalfe, Paul (Roberta) Metcalfe, Cindy (Thayne) Gooch, Kristy (Randy) Nelson; 27 grandchildren; 46 great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law Cathryn Skinner. Preceded in death by her parents; husband; and 14 brothers and sisters.

Special thanks to friends Roma McBride, Bonnie Thomas, Diane Proctor, Charlie and Shanna Lewis, and neighbor Mo.

Viewing will be Tuesday, April 16, 6:00-8:00 pm at McDougal Funeral home, 4330 S Redwood Rd. Funeral will be held Wednesday, April 17, at 11:00 am at Poplar Grove Ward, 1401 West 700 South, Salt Lake City, with a viewing prior from 10:00 am-10:45 am. Interment in the Salt Lake City Cemetery. For full obituary visit www.mcdougalfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Deseret News from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary