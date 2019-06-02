|
1931 ~ 2019
Mary Louisa (Mary Lou) Warby Myers (87) passed away in her home on May 25, 2019 with loved ones by her side. She is finally back in the loving arms of Dad after being apart for 48 years.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the Beaver Stake Center, 1350 E. 200 N., Beaver, Utah. A viewing will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 pm at the same location and before the funeral on Friday from 11:00 am to 12:40 pm. A grave side service will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Valley View Memorial Park, 4335 W. 4100 S. West Valley City, Utah. For full obituary please visit www.sumortuary.com.
