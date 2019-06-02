Home

Valley View Memorial Park
4335 West 4100 South
West Valley City, UT 84120
(801) 969-1081
Mary Myers
Viewing
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Beaver Stake Center
1350 E. 200 N.
Beaver, UT
Viewing
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Beaver Stake Center
1350 E. 200 N.
Beaver, UT
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Beaver Stake Center
1350 E. 200 N.
Beaver, UT
Graveside service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Valley View Memorial Park
4335 W. 4100 S.
West Valley City, UT
Mary Lou Myers Obituary
1931 ~ 2019
Mary Louisa (Mary Lou) Warby Myers (87) passed away in her home on May 25, 2019 with loved ones by her side. She is finally back in the loving arms of Dad after being apart for 48 years.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the Beaver Stake Center, 1350 E. 200 N., Beaver, Utah. A viewing will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 pm at the same location and before the funeral on Friday from 11:00 am to 12:40 pm. A grave side service will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Valley View Memorial Park, 4335 W. 4100 S. West Valley City, Utah. For full obituary please visit www.sumortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News on June 2, 2019
