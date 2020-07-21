1929 ~ 2020
Mary Lou Kidd Nielsen passed peacefully with family on July 19, 2020.
Born Dec. 4, 1929 in Preston, Idaho to Hugh and Myra Sharp Kidd. 7th of 7 children all who preceded her in death.
Married Norman B. Nielsen March 19, 1953 in the Logan Temple. (He passed in 1987). They had 4 children: preceded in death by Hugh and Myrene. Survived by Alecia (Shane) Vincent & Spencer (Kim) and 7 grandchildren.
Graveside service will be held Wednesday 7-22-20 1:00 P.M. Valley View Memorial Park 4335 W. 4100 S.
