Mary Lou Nielsen
1929 - 2020
Mary Lou Kidd Nielsen passed peacefully with family on July 19, 2020.
Born Dec. 4, 1929 in Preston, Idaho to Hugh and Myra Sharp Kidd. 7th of 7 children all who preceded her in death.
Married Norman B. Nielsen March 19, 1953 in the Logan Temple. (He passed in 1987). They had 4 children: preceded in death by Hugh and Myrene. Survived by Alecia (Shane) Vincent & Spencer (Kim) and 7 grandchildren.
Graveside service will be held Wednesday 7-22-20 1:00 P.M. Valley View Memorial Park 4335 W. 4100 S.
Condolences may be shared at Serenicare.com

Published in Deseret News on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Serenicare Funeral Home
2281 South West Temple
Salt Lake City, UT 84115
801-906-0490
July 21, 2020
I am sorry for your loss. My thoughts & prayers are with you.
LeeAnn Mason
Friend
July 20, 2020
I have good memories of Mary Lou. She reached out to my son when he was a young child ditching his Primary class. She made an effort to let him know that he was missed.
Julie England
