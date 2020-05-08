|
|
1922 ~ 2020
Mary Louise Brown Larsen, age 97, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020 in Bountiful, Utah. She was a loving example of patience, courage, and "hanging in there".
Mary was born at home on July 2, 1922 in Woodruff, Utah to Mae C. Richards and Mariner S. Brown. She was the third of six children. Growing up, she had a wonderful childhood. She learned to work hard on a ranch milking cows, gathering eggs, and scatter-raking hay on a horse without a saddle, wearing a skirt. Although she did her outside chores, her favorite work was in the house cooking and baking bread. A time she particularly remembered with fondness was when her youngest brother Ken was born when she was sixteen. She took care of her baby brother while her mother recovered from being very ill following giving birth.
In school, Mary's favorite subject was spelling. She also loved English and Home Economics. Mary had exceptional handwriting, a talent she had throughout her life. She also enjoyed music and played the trumpet for four years at South Rich High School and in the Kemmerer, Wyoming band.
A special highlight of Mary's youth was belonging to the Baby Beef-4H Club where she was able to take her show calf "Herbie" to the 1939 World's Fair in San Francisco. She won 2nd prize!
Following high school, Mary moved to Ogden to attend Weber College. She worked various jobs in Ogden, including making milkshakes at the USO, before moving to Salt Lake. Following WWII, Mary met a cute guy and wonderful dancer by the name of Burton Larsen at the Coconut Grove. "We danced our legs off" and the rest was history. Mary and Burt were married on September 19, 1946 in the Salt Lake Temple.
Mary and Burt resided in the Millcreek area of Salt Lake for 68 years raising three daughters. Mary was a wonderful mother and was an excellent cook. Her bottled peaches, pears and jam were of blue-ribbon quality, and her legendary butterscotch cookies were among the best.
She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served others throughout her life. Her favorite was singing in the Wilford Ward Choir. In her later years, she loved watching Music and the Spoken Word, Lawrence Welk, and listening to Jim Jensen play his accordion at Legacy House. The spirit communicated to her through song.
Her last 2 ½ years were spent at Legacy House of Bountiful where she gained wonderful friends and loved playing BINGO. She loved the staff there with all her heart. Some of her favorite sayings: "I couldn't ask for better"; "Howdy, howdy!"; "Bless you", "Thanks a million" and "I'm hanging in there". The family expresses their love and gratitude to Legacy House for the wonderful care they provided Mary. They changed her life.
Mary is survived by 3 daughters,10 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren as follows:
Jeanie Bowers: Russ (Erin), Isaac, Anna, Ella; Rick (Brittany), Brooklyn, Carson, Brandon, Allie; John (Samantha), Preston
Patti (Joe) Scott: Jenni (Kirstin); Brad (Heather), Jackson, Addison, Mckenzie; Greg (Devin); Justin
Shari (Mark) Gibbons: Michelle (Alex) Brownell, Gracie, Grant, Gregory; Lisa (Jim) Trythall, Luke, Vinson, Robby, Sierra; Heidi (Matt) Jackson
She is also survived by her youngest brother Ken (DeeAnne) Brown of Randolph, UT. She was preceded in death by her husband, Burt, son-in-law Scott Bowers, her parents, and four siblings: Helen Dean, George Brown, Lawrence Brown, and Eileen Memory.
Because of COVID-19, a private viewing and graveside service will be held on Friday, May 8, 2020 for immediate family only. Later, on a date to be announced when conditions allow, there will be a celebration of life for extended family. Thanks to Bountiful Russon Brothers for their exceptional care.
Published in Deseret News on May 8, 2020